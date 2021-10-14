Get ready to explore the influence of women in Hip Hop thanks to a new special from ABC. In recent years, there have been debates on social media and think-pieces penned by journalists and fans about the new generation of women in Rap and their impact on the ever-changing culture of music. ABC News will explore the history of women who have helped shape the genre from our legends to the more recent artists, exploring how the ladies have spearheaded Hip Hop movements.

Real Queens of Hip Hop: The Women Who Changed The Game will premiere next Monday with the help of several of our favorite icons. Salt-N-Pepa's Cheryl "Salt" James has been tapped to narrate the feature and a slew of pioneers will take to the hot seat.



Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor / Getty Images

The special will center on the women sharing stories of their come-ups, what it was like decades ago in their heydays, and what obstacles they faced during their careers as women in Rap.

"What have women in hip hop given to the culture? Everything," ABC News tweeted. "From @mclyte, @DaRealMonieLove ,@IAMQUEENLATIFAH, & @MissyElliott to @MsLaurynHill, @TheRealEve, @citygirls, @sosobrat, @iamcardib, @NICKIMINAJ, @theestallion. Watch #RealQueensofHipHop, Monday 10/9c on @ABC and @Hulu.

The tweet mentions MC Lyte, Monie Love, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Eve, City Girls, Da Brat, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Megan Thee Stallion. Roxanne Shanté and MC ShaRock will also reportedly make appearances in the special, but it didn't take long for Hip Hop fans to chime in with questions and many were wondering why Lil Kim was absent.

Watch the trailer and check out a few reactions below.

