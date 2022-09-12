Raz B's fame and impact as a member of the R&B boy band B2K has long been celebrated and honored, with Raz and fellow bandmates Fizz and J-Boog making a recent appearance on Drink Champs where they talked about their legacy. However, Raz B's making waves on social media for much more worrisome reasons today. The 37-year-old artist went live on Instagram and said police were at his door after having walked past his doorstep and that he needed help.

"The police are at my door. They walked past my doorstep. I need help. I'm not safe, the f***ing police- call everybody you know, the police just walked in my crib."



From left to right: B2K members Lil Frizz, Omarion, Raz B, and J-Boog in New York City in 2003 - Scott Gries/Getty Images

The live clip attached to the caption "Help me." While the circumstances for the police visit were unclear in the moment, they clearly affected Raz B's state of mind and sense of safety in the clip. It's also worth noting that many fans on social media have expressed concern for Raz B's mental state, well-being, and relationship with the rest of the B2K circle after the Drink Champs interview.







"I'm not good, I'm getting offline... They walked past the doorstep, for whatever reason. If I go to jail tonight, get me out. Pray for me, make sure I'm protected. I'm f***ing scared."

However, it seems the police visit was not for crime-related reasons and did not result in any harmful action, legal or otherwise. Raz B has since released a statement via The Shade Room on Instagram explaining the situation.





"I would like to personally thank all my fans and supporters for helping me and being concerned about my well-being," he wrote. Raz explained that he locked himself out of his apartment and, after struggling for a while, was able to get in when he arrived at about 1:30 a.m. after a night out. However, it seems someone had contacted the authorities when they saw Raz B struggling, and that was what prompted the unwanted visit.

"I was able to speak with the police chief and explain the situation," he elaborated in the post. "He was an angel and all is well now. You can only imagine how I felt being an African-American male in today's society, and you have the police randomly knock on your door in the middle of the night."

The Cleveland, Ohio native went on to apologize for causing anyone any alarm and thanked his fans and supporters for their concern.

This is also not Raz B's first brush with the police. He was arrested for alleged strangulation in 2019, and while he was not charged, his now ex-girlfriend Kallee Brookes has further accused him of abuse and assault. The B2K star has denied these allegations, stating that Kallee was abusive to him.



Raz B and his ex-girlfriend Kallee Brookes in 2019 - Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

While this story seems to have ended at the explanation, it's clear that the incident and its surrounding stories have sparked a new concern for the R&B star, and perhaps a more comprehensive retrospective on the B2K saga.

