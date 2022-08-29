In what's expected to be a tea-spilling conversation, Drink Champs has officially rolled out its episode with members of B2K. In the 2000s, the Pop-R&B group took over the charts with their hit songs like "Uh Huh" and "Bump, Bump, Bump," but in recent years, they've turned into frienemies. There had already been murmurs of in-fighting or tension between members, but after Fizz publicly came out with girlfriend Apryl Jones—Omarion's ex and the mother of his children—things took a turn as the drama played out on Love & Hip Hop.

Fizz and Apryl have long since parted ways and these days, she's happily in love with Taye Diggs. Meanwhile, Fizz and Omarion's troubles have been the least of B2K's worries as other members Raz-B and J-Boog have also stepped forward with grievances about "Mr. Unbothered."



Scott Gries / Staff / Getty Images

Drink Champs recently teased a series of their upcoming interviews in a full trailer that included looks from Raz, J-Boog, and Fizz, and now, the platform has delivered its official sneak peek at what is to come.

In the fast-moving clip, Fizz and Raz discussed their percentages not being equal, someone losing it over a woman they weren't even dating, the group working with R. Kelly, members facing backlash from fans, Fizz sparking the infamous romance with Apryl Jones, and of course, Omarion's watermelon-eating moment during his heavily talked about Verzuz performance.

The episode is slated for arrival this week, so take a look at the latest trailer below.