The unraveling relationship between Ray J and Princess Love is about to come to a head. The married couple has been traveling down a rocky road over the last few months, but it looks like they're going to face off on the Zeus Network for their upcoming show, The Conversation: Ray J and Princess Love.

The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood couple have been reportedly living apart following their massive argument that unfolded on social media. If you remember, an eight-month-pregnant Princess accused Ray J of abandoning her and their daughter in Las Vegas. She said he left to go party with escorts while Ray J denied deserting his wife and daughter.

A sneak peek at The Conversation: Ray J & Princess Love has been released and it looks intense. Unlike other shows, Ray and Princess will speak with each other without the help of producers, therapists, or hosts. In the clip, Princess called her husband "selfish" and told him, "I don't respect you."

They recently welcomed their infant son Epik into the world, so these last few months have been bittersweet for the pair. Princess shared the preview of the Zeus Network feature on Instagram with a caption that reads, "A conversation that’s been long overdue.. It doesn’t get any realer than this." A fan commented that they didn't understand why famous couples air out their business for cameras, and Princess responded this was the only way she could get Ray to sit and talk with her.

The Conversation: Ray J And Princess Love premieres on Zeus Network on March 15th. Check out the preview below.