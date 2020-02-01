They recently welcomed their newborn baby boy Epik into the world, and by the looks of Ray J's recent social media posts, the Norwoods are doing pretty well, all things considered. Ray and wife Princess Love put their marriage troubles on display during a devastating meltdown on social media last year. Princess took to her Instagram Live to share that her husband allegedly abandoned her while she was eight-months pregnant alone with their daughter to party with strippers and escorts.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

In mid-December, Ray dropped the music video for his K. Michelle-assisted single "Party's Over." He used the opportunity to share home video footage of his family as they happily frolicked around their mansion without a care in the world during the holiday season. Ray has spoken about the status of his relationship with Princess, sharing that they're still working on things, but Princess let it be known on Friday (January 31) that for the time being, she's a single woman.

Over on her Instagram Story, Princess allowed the public to ask her questions. One person wanted to know if she and Ray J were still together. "Not right now..." she replied. "Right now we're just focused on the kids." Someone else wanted to know how they came up with the name "Epik" for their baby boy, but Princess simply stated it was Ray's idea. These two have had a tumultuous relationship ever since their early drama-filled Love & Hip Hop Hollywood days years ago, but they always seem to find their way back to one another.