The road to reconciliation appears to be a long journey for Ray J. Over the last few months, the singer has made it clear that he loves his family and wants to live a blissful life with his wife and children as a unit. However, Ray and Princess Love reportedly haven't been on the same page since they publicly had a marriage meltdown on social media last Fall.

Princess appeared in the music video Ray's December 2019 single "Partys Over" and judging by the visual, the Norwood home is thriving. Ray and Princess recently welcomed the arrival of their newborn son Epik, but while there's much to celebrate, TMZ reports that the couple is living separately. Princess recently answered questions from fans on Instagram and revealed that she is, indeed, single.

The outlet states that the couple has been able to co-parent effectively but Ray and Princess aren't sharing a home. "Our sources say the couple's living situation -- Princess stays at her luxury Beverly Hills condo while Ray J's at a nearby bachelor pad -- helps keep the peace," TMZ reports. "We're told she keeps the kids but Ray comes by to visit daily, and he has their dogs at his house."

While Princess has previously threatened divorce, TMZ shares that the husband and wife haven't formally discussed that as an option. Instead, they're using this time away from one another as an opportunity to grow and focus on their children. Ray J is reportedly still making grand attempts at winning back his wife. He apparently purchased 2,000 roses for Princess on Valentine's Day and had them set up in her condo.