Ray J Taps Wife Princess Love To Be His Leading Lady In Home Footage-Heavy Visual For "Party's Over"

The Norwoods are back in a good place.

Further proving that Princess Love is his leading lady on and off-screen, Ray J opted to have his wife star in his music video for his single "Party's Over" featuring K. Michelle. To help celebrate Ray's big day, the singer released the visual on his 39th birthday. Although there have been headlines suggesting Ray and Princess were headed for divorce, it seems that the two are working out their differences for the good of their family.

The music video is cut with home footage the Norwoods and Ray by himself on the snowy city streets. We see Princess and little Melody at a sonogram appointment and the trio enjoying their Christmas in matching onesie pajamas. Ray J and Princess have added a fourth member to their family, their son Baby Epik, in the last few weeks, and the couple can't stop sharing their happiness with the world.

"Party's Over" may feature K. Michelle, but because this video is all about the Norwood family, she isn't shown. The single appears on Ray's recently released EP Emerald City that he dropped in mid-December.