Ray J and Princess Love's relationship has been publicly tumultuous over the years. Last year, the "One Wish" singer filed for divorce for a second time after he claimed Princess left him all alone in the hospital while he battled pneumonia. He initially filed in May 2020, but dismissed the legal request five months later. The pair's marital ups and downs were documented on the latest season of Love & Hip-Hop Miami, which aired Monday (August 22) on VH1.

In a clip from the season 5 episode "Stomping Grounds", Ray J and Princess discussed the decline of their relationship as each of them had a different reason why their partnership fell apart. As Ray J expressed to his estranged wife, “I almost died in the hospital," Princess quickly responded, “You filed for divorce.” Things got even more heated when Princess admitted to seeing other men and accused Ray of constant infidelity, revealing, "[It's] always been strippers and prostitutes."

The Raycon creator set the Internet in a frenzy after he responded to the allegations, saying, "Strippers and prostitutes don’t count." Fans rushed to social media to dissect Ray and Princess' argument.

Things seemed to be going well for the couple back in June when they hit the red carpet of the BET Awards together, all smiles. Princess and son Epik Ray were also in attendance supporting Ray J during his Verzuz battle earlier this Summer. But sources claim that despite the seeming reconciliation, the pair's divorce is currently still pending.

Catch Love & Hip-Hop Miami when it airs Mondays on VH1. See what viewers had to say about Ray J and Princess Love's heated debate below.