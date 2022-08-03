This summer just couldn't conclude without VH1 delivering another spicy season of Love & Hip Hop Miami. What began as a series in New York City that highlighted the ins and outs of rappers' personal lives with their partners has turned into a multi-million dollar empire that has sparked franchises across the country. Hollywood, Atlanta, and Miami have been hits with fans for years, and the latter is returning with another season that is sure to cause several social media conversations.

The network first teased the return of Love & Hip Hop Miami weeks ago, but yesterday (August 1), they kicked off the month with a supertrailer that features behind-the-scenes looks at viral moments we've seen unravel online in real-time.

In the nearly five-and-a-half-minute trailer, Trina joins the Legendz of the Streetz Tour and finds her footing as the only woman in the group, Amara La Negra questions whether her boyfriend really wanted to have children with her as she prepares for motherhood alone, Sukihana is reveling in her increasing fame while fighting with her man, Trick Daddy adjusts to his estranged wife getting a boyfriend, Bobby accuses Trina's boyfriend of physically assaulting him, Noreaga continues to make major moves on behalf of Hip Hop culture, and Ray J and Princess's marriage comes to a head after he accuses her of entertaining other men. Of course, arguments ensue as old drama catches up to them.

The premiere for the new season kicks off next Monday, August 8, so check out the trailer for Love & Hip Hop Miami below.