It came as a shock to learn that Ray J is currently hospitalized, but the reality star mogul is now detailing what he has been enduring. We previously reported on the news that the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star was isolated in a Miami hospital as he battled pneumonia. Ray later shared that his family could not see him due to hospital protocols, but he has reportedly been able to speak with them throughout the day.

He gave more insight into his situation today after chatting with TMZ about his plight.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

His manager stated that Ray was admitted to the hospital four days ago and because he told doctors he was struggling to breathe, they immediately believed he came down with COVID-19 and placed him in the coronavirus wing. However, they quickly learned that Ray had pneumonia, but that did not dissipate Ray J's fears.

"I thought it was over. I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying," he said. Five negative COVID tests later, Ray was moved out of the COVID recovery area and into another section of the hospital. TMZ was told that Ray J continues to struggle with his breathing and while he wakes up feeling as if he's much better, within 30 minutes, his symptoms return.

Unsurprisingly, the mogul wants to return to his children and his manager believes that Ray J will be discharged from the hospital by the end of the week if all goes well. We continue to send positivity Ray J's way during his recovery.

[via]