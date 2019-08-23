Rapsody Exudes Excellence & Class On "Eve"

The idea that Rapsody is among the game's top tier lyricists is hardly a hot take. Now, with her new album Eve, Rap is driving the point home for those failing to pay attention. Off the bat, her album title evokes a dual homage, both to the legendary Ruff Ryders' First Lady and the Bible's actual "first lady." Between that and the fact that the majority of the songs are titled after an iconic woman (a stylization tactic previously employed by Young Thug on Jeffery), Eve exudes female empowerment by simply existing.

Yet one does not need to be seeking a higher cause to enjoy Rap's latest. Anybody with an ear for bars, flow, and the general art of rap can find a takeaway on Eve, which features appearances from SiR, J.I.D., J. Cole, Queen Latifah, GZA, D'Angelo and more. Sonically, the album boasts versatility - from Whoopi's woodwinds to the laid-back soul of "Iman." Be sure to check this one, as it will likely end the year atop many a critic's list; by your estimation, has Eve cemented Rapsody as one of the game's current best?