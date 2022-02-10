It has been a busy week for celebrity sex tape leaks. At the top of the week, Nelly was trending on social media after accidentally sharing a minute-long video of himself receiving oral sex from an anonymous woman. The next day, a video of B2K member Lil Fizz allegedly leaked online, showing the rapper pleasuring himself until completion. Hours later, another celebrity sex tape allegedly surfaced, this time "outing" Isaiah Rashad as the video seemingly shows the rapper giving oral sex to another man, and receiving oral sex from two men in a second clip.

Previously, the TDE rapper had not mentioned anything about his sexuality. It's unclear how the videos were shared but it seems as though the rapper may have been hacked. Since the leak, Zay has received support from the hip-hop community on social media. And while homophobia is still unfortunately very much present among hip-hop circles, a number of rappers and prominent media personalities stepped up to show him some love.



Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images

"Another man’s preference ain’t got sh*t to do with me nor anyone else," said Duke Deuce, one of Zay's recent collaborators. "Isaiah Rashad you a great mf artist keep your head up brother. CRUNKSTARZ dgaf what others think of them."

"@isaiahrashad one of the best young artists and coolest people in the game," tweeted radio host Peter Rosenberg. "I will always rock with this dude ... love the last record so much."

"Seeing the Timeline not switch up on Isaiah was a moment in time," said Chuck Inglish. "A testament to him as a person."

"Yall acting like who cuz f*ck make you nut. @isaiahrashad you still a solid n***a my boi," said Deante Hitchcock. "And ain’t nobody round the way finna treat ya different. Go stream THIB."

While Isaiah Rashad has not been open about his sexuality in his music, he has spoken at length about his depression in previous years. This is a very important time for the community to rally behind him. Send him some love today in the comments.

Check out what various members of the rap community have been saying.