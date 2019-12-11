Florida rapper and entertainer, Saucy Santana, was one of three victims hospitalized Wednesday morning after being shot at while driving on a highway in Miami. According to police, the shooting took place near the entrance ramp to I-95 from Miami Gardens Drive at around 4 a.m. ET. A Honda sedan carrying Santana and two other passengers was approached by a Chevy sedan that opened fire on the vehicle with 6 or 7 shots. As a result, Santana and one other person were shot in the arm, while a third friend was hit in the hand. All three were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released the victims' identities, but the talent management company that handles Santana's affairs confirmed that the entertainer was in the car. The company released a statement on Santana's behalf, saying: "Saucy Santana wants to thank everyone for the calls and support."

Shortly ago, Saucy spoke with TMZ, and he believes the guys who shot him were at the same strip club with him. He thinks they were retaliating for his homosexuality. He believes guys were pissed because he and his crew were getting all the love & attention from female strippers so they followed him out the club to get retaliation. Whether or not that is true is unknown at this time.

Check out the updated video (below) courtesy of TMZ.