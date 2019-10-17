Rising rapper Chika may not be a household name, but she's been praised by some of our favorites as one of their favorites. You may remember when 22-year-old emcee went viral after freestyling over Kanye West's "Jesus Walks" following the Chicago rapper's Trump endorsements, and since that time she's gained popularity and received co-signs from celebrities like Jada Pinkett Smith, Erykah Badu, Diddy, Wale, and T.I. Chika continues to grind and work on her music, and she's even acquired a Calvin Klein endorsement deal that landed her on a billboard, however, not everyone thought it was something to be celebrated.

A social media influencer on Twitter shared a photo of Chika's Calvin Klein ad with the caption, "Why do we need the morbidly obese to speak the truth in their Calvins? Out of all the black plus-size models that exist, you just had to pick the one that looks 5 minutes from diabetes to promote unhealthy living, Calvin Klein? You should be ashamed. 🤦🏽‍♀️."

Chika offered up a response by replying, "Someone’s mad they’re not on a Billboard. 🥺." She shared a screenshot of the brief exchange on Instagram and followed up with a few extra thoughts on the criticism. "Anyways, i didn’t post this cuz i’m upset. i just wanted to say that i have a great life and God smiles on me cuz ugly b*tches like this exist," she wrote. "It’s only fair. keep going. your bad karma is paying my bills."

A few famous friend slid in her comments to offer their support. T.I. wrote, "Tell em KING said 🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽," and Reggie Bush added, "People love to hate got damn! You a queen period! 👑." Wale said, "F*ck them sis and I mean that with everything in my heart," while Black Lightning star Nafessa Williams wrote, "You are beautiful. As. Fuck. 💪🏾." Even actress Sophia Bush left her two cents: "Beyonce said it best, 'your best revenge is your paper.' F*ck that chick and cash your checks you LEGEND!!! ♥️"