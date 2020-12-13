R&B singer Ann Marie was in the news this past week for all of the wrong reasons as she allegedly shot her male friend in the forehead during a stay at a motel in Atlanta. It was a story that shocked many fans and also led to some pretty unhinged discourse on social media, that doesn't exactly need to be repeated. At the time of the shooting, Ann Marie seemed shocked by it all and could be heard screaming on the call to 911, as she was clearly panicked by what went down. Throughout the call, she claims that it was all an accident and that the gun went off after falling off the table.

"I love you, I swear to God, I love you," she says in the call. "Please, my best friend is shot please. Please help us please.... *screaming* Please ma'am, please! Please somebody help me! Help me please!... It was an accident."

After being arrested and hit with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, Ann Marie has now been released from prison. This came after she posted a $60,000 bond, according to TMZ. Now, the singer is on house arrest and will have an ankle monitor to track her every move. In fact, the singer has also been told to stay away from the victim. She isn't even allowed to contact his family or friends, which goes to show the court isn't playing around here.

For now, it remains to be seen what will happen to Ann Marie although, for the time being, it is not looking good.

