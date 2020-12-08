A rising R&B star is in trouble with the law following a shooting that took place at a hotel in Atlanta. Chicago's Ann Marie, real name Joann Marie Slater, was reportedly involved in an incident at a hotel in Buckhead on December 1. According to multiple reports, police were dispatched to the location after receiving calls about shots being fired. Upon arrival, they located a "somewhat responsive" victim, a 24-year-old man, who answered questions about the incident before being rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Some have reported that he was shot in the head.

The woman at the scene, Ann Marie, was reportedly seen by officers hysterically screaming. She wanted to know if the victim was alive or dead, sharing with authorities that they were childhood friends who were visiting the Atlanta area together. HipHopDX states that they may have been romantically involved. Ann Marie also told police that “a gun fell off of a table in the hotel room which caused the gun to go off hitting the victim.”

The "Secret" singer was arrested and booked at Fulton County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additional details about the case haven't been shared, but there have been people speculating online. Check out a few tweets below.

