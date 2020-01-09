Tragic news broke out earlier today revealing the death of Floyd Sullivan, stepfather to Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi. Sullivan was reportedly shot several times on Monday evening. He was dead once police arrived on the scene and the younger brother to the hit-making duo, Michael Sullivan, was taken into police custody to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. At this point, police said that the duo's younger brother is the only person of interest in the investigation right now. A rep for Rae Sremmurd confirmed the passing of their stepfather to HNHH with an official statement on behalf of the group set to be issued tomorrow.

Swae didn't directly address his step father's passing but he issued a tweet that seemingly referenced the situation. Along with a slew of broken hearts, he wrote, "I pray this world let’s me keep some compassion."

We're keeping Swae, Jxm and their family in our thoughts.