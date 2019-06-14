Entertainment Tonight has shared details of an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, in which the (now) infamous R. Kelly's ex-wife, Andrea, breaks down over having to relive her experience with the musician with each new headline about him. "As soon as I feel like, 'OK, I got me and the kids, we got a level of normalcy, life is going,' some headlines [appear] - being arrested to new evidence surfacing to him not paying child support. I'm like, 'What?'" she reveals. "And what's worse is I find out like everybody else. I'm on social media, my phone is like, 'ping, ping!'"

It was announced in March that Drea would be joining the cast of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta amid her and Kelly's child support battle (the couple share three children together). Drea admitted that "these past few months have been a roller coaster of emotion," since she spoke out against Kelly in Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly docuseries earlier this year.

"When I think about the ways that I have been abused by Robert, from being hogtied, having both of my shoulders dislocated, to being slapped, pushed, having things thrown at me, the sexual abuse, the mental abuse, words can't even describe," she painfully alleges. "There's some things that I don't even speak anymore, that I feel like, once you give it to God, you better leave with God, because if I don't leave it with God, I'm definitely going to be somewhere with my hands on the glass, visiting my children every other Sunday."

Drea can be seen getting emotional in the clip, crying over the memory of being "attacked" by other women for the allegations she's publically made against her ex. "Here I am, putting myself in a position because I want to help women, and they are attacking me!" she sobs. (The full clip can be accessed here)