Earlier this week, 55-year-old R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his sex trafficking and racketeering crimes, and today (July 1) it was revealed that the disgraced R&B star will have to attend therapy for an undisclosed sexual disorder during his incarceration.

This afternoon, another update from the jailhouse has surfaced, revealing that the Chicago native is suing the Brookly detention centre where he's being held, as he feels that he's been subjected to "cruel and unusual punishment."

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

As TMZ reports, Kelly filed his suit against MDC Brooklyn, claiming that the detention centre placed him on suicide watch after his sentencing. The recording artist's lawyers argue that his 8th Amendment rights are being violated as "he is not suicidal and expressly told MDC officials that he was not suicidal and had no thoughts of harming himself or others."

In his lawsuit, the father of three names the late Jeffrey Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell – also recently sentenced for crimes of a similar nature – pointing out that she was also involuntarily placed on suicide watch.

Kelly claims that he's been staying in a single cell with no bed rails, showers, shaving, or toilet paper allowed. He allegedly has to eat meals with his hands and has been completely shut off from loved ones.

The "Ignition" singer also finds it ironic that "inmates on suicide watch don't even receive psychiatric care." Documents reveal that he's suing for damages and emotional distress.

In response to the lawsuit, the Bureau of Prisons has told TMZ, "The BOP is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all inmates in our population, our staff, and the public. Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority."

Warden Heriberto H. Tellez, also named by Kelly in the suit, did not respond to request for comment. Tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on R. Kelly's detention centre lawsuit.

[Via]