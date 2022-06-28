The victims of Jeffrey Epstein are finally getting some closure. Though the financier committed suicide ahead of his own trial, his accomplice and former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted of sex trafficking, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts, and two conspiracy charges late last year.

On Tuesday, June 28th, the 60-year-old was finally sentenced to 20 years, though she didn't seem to take responsibility for the role that she played in the trauma of dozens when given a chance to speak.

Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

After expressing empathy for the survivors, Maxwell told them that meeting Epstein was the "greatest regret of [her] life," adding that he was "a manipulative, cunning and controlling man who lived a profoundly compartmentalized life." As CBC notes, these comments echo what her defence attorneys' alleged about the late man being the "true mastermind."

The judge made it abundantly clear that the socialite had her own role in the situation, reminding her that she was being punished for her crimes, and not Epstein's. Ghislaine's actions were called "heinous and predatory," with U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan also pointing out that she "normalized" sexual abuse through "involvement, encouragement, and instruction."

Nathan imposed a $750K fine on Maxwell, stating that her goal was to send an "unmistakable message" about the severity of these crimes, and how they will continue to be aggressively punished.

Prosecutors initially sought 30 to 55 years behind bars for the convict, while her own defence team pushed for just five.

Days before the sentencing took place, Maxwell was placed on suicide watch – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]