This whole R. Kelly situation has been an absolute circus at this point. We all expect the man to end up in prison for a long time but as of right now, he's still being investigated in court for several handfuls of alleged crimes. His wrongdoings stem from simply missing child support payments to sexually abusing and assaulting young girls. According to attorney Michael Avenatti, a number of videos have been uncovered that show the disgraced singer engaging in sexual intercourse with 14-year-old girls. Curiously enough, Kelly continues to find ways out of his court hearings. Earlier this summer, the R&B star went missing for a short period of time after his team was unable to locate him. A similar situation happened yesterday when Kellz was scheduled to appear in court but instead of going ghost, he simply "refused transport" to the courthouse.



Chicago Police Department via Getty Images

As reported by Uproxx, Kelly's team has noted that transporting the singer from federal lockup to court is more difficult than it seems. "I don’t want to discuss matters that I have discussed with the U.S. Marshal Service in open court," said Steve Greenberg, Kelly's attorney. "Suffice it to say that the marshal service said that moving Mr. Kelly is a large undertaking."

Greenberg later stated that his client did not refuse to attend the court hearing, noting that he was simply against the transport.