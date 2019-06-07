R. Kelly's financial situation has been just as messy as his legal woes. Ever since Surviving R. Kelly came out, Kellz' problems have began to pile up including issues with child support payments. You'd think the man behind hit singles like "I Believe I Can Fly," and "Ignition (Remix)" would be able to foot his child support bill but unfortunately, legal troubles and poor financial advisors have put him in a place of financial turmoil. After coughing up two months of child support in advance, his ex-wife is demanding a deadline to be made for him to pay up on child support.



Chicago Police Department via Getty Images

According to TMZ, R. Kelly's ex-wife Drea Kelly is putting the pressure on him in court by asking the judge to make a clear and concise deadline for Kelly to pay her $32K in overdue child support. Drea accused Kelly of impeding the delivery of said payment because the court never enforced a date. She wants a deadline to be made immediately or else she thinks that Kelly will never pay any money.

Kells has been on the hook to pay $20,833 a month in child support since January 2009. If you'll recall, he was late on several payments that totaled to $161K. He was later arrested for the outstanding child support payments earlier this year. He was released shortly after once his "friend" covered the bill. However, Drea's now looking to get the interest from those payments which she believes he's dodging. Kelly's crisis manager said her concerns were heard and they'll be handling it accordingly.