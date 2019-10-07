By this stage of the ongoing saga involving R. Kelly, you're likely well aware of everything happening with the disgraced singer. He has been trying to get out of jail for months, insisting that he's not a flight risk and noting that he will not attempt to meddle in his alleged victims' legal affairs. Kelly is currently awaiting his multiple trials where he's facing a long time in prison for alleged sexual crimes against minors. He is also being accused of charges related to child pornography. In the latest update pertaining to R. Kelly and his battle to get free from jail, he has reportedly been accused of blackmailing some of his alleged victims through type-written letters and photographs.



According to The Blast, Kellz' victims say that he has tried to intimidate them with threatening letters, also claiming that he's blackmailing them. During a recent court appearance, Kelly's lawyers argued that he was not a flight risk and that he poses no threat to the women accusing him of sexual assault. The prosecutors seemingly took issue with that statement, insisting that the singer has already attempted to silence his victims in the past. In the new documents, the prosecutors say that Kelly has already "sent a typewritten letter to a lawyer then representing Jane Doe #5, threatening to release compromising and potentially embarrassing photographs of Jane Doe #5 if she pursued her civil lawsuit against the defendant." The letter reportedly included photos and text message conversations between Kelly and his alleged victim.

