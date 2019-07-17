Though he has yet to be officially charged with a crime, A$AP Rocky has been incarcerated in a Swedish jail cell since the beginning of July. As of yesterday, the U.S. State Department made their involvement known, with a spokesperson imploring Swedish officials to treat Rocky fairly and respectfully. While Rocky's fate hangs in the balance, TMZ caught up with Quavo, who opened up about his own experiences with Swedish police.

"I'ma tell ya'll one secret," says Quavo. "I don't even like talking to people or TMZ, but Sweden had us down on the curb. Soon as we went to Sweden, they had me and my cameraman on the curb. Trying to lock us up too. They ended up letting us go. It is what it is, but Sweden real tough. I don't know if I'd do it. Free my boy Rocky."

As of now, many rappers have openly sworn off playing shows in Sweden, including two of Rocky's closest friends ScHoolboy Q and Tyler, The Creator. EarthGang and Tyga have also been vocal in their movement, and it goes without saying that Ferg and the A$AP Mob have been holding it down. Unfortunately, all we can really do is play the waiting game, and hope that Swedish authorities see the light before long. In the meantime, it's still Free Rocky.