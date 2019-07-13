The Free Rocky movement is going strong these days. A$AP Rocky is currently in the custody of Swedish authorities over an assault that went down last weekend. His peers and friends have pushed to create awareness for the rapper's scenario while his team launched a petition calling for his freedom. Tyler, The Creator and ScHoolboy Q both pledged to never perform in Sweden but now, Q is urging all of his peers in the rap industry to do the same in support of Pretty Flacko.

ScHoolboy Q was on stage this week when he declared his boycott of Sweden. Now, Q isn't one to hop on the boycott bandwagon, as we've seen with his take on Gucci, but with Sweden's treatment of Rocky, Q believes that all American rappers should avoid performing in the country. The rapper was performing at Woo Hah festival when the crowd launched into a "Free A$AP' chant.

"Lemme say this right quick: Fuck Sweden," he said. "They ain't never gonna get another American artist to perform there. I know they probably don't care or whatever but you will never get another American rap artist to ever perform in Sweden... American rappers stick to-fucking-gether, dawg. We don't do that shit. We ain't goin' to Sweden."

He added, "And if you see an American in Sweden, fuck that n***a."

Peep the clip below.