Quavo and the Migos have come a long way since "Bando" and "Versace." The two songs that helped put them on the map weren't recorded in a major studio, despite its success. They were recorded in Quavo's childhood home that he used to live in with his mom. Since then, they've moved out of the home and copped huge homes as they enjoy the fruits of their labor. We've heard Offset and Cardi B discuss their real estate ventures, as well as Quavo but it appears as though Quavo is taking the term "buy back the block" literally.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

During Quavo's appearance at Forbes 30 Under 30 summit, the rapper discussed a few of his business ventures which include Martel cognac. However, he also revealed that the same home where some of Migos' early hits were recorded at is now in his possession. He told the audience that he bought that same home with the intent of having his mother serve as the landlord of the property.

"Same house we made 'Versace' in, I bought it and I'm -- right now, I'm guttin' it all out and trying to renovate for my mom so she could be the landlord and no more taking shit from our landlord," he said.

Apparently, this is just one of the many houses he has in Georgia. It was previously reported in June 2018 that had spent over $2.5M on houses across Georgia.