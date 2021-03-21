Quavo is going through quite a bit of personal drama right now although that hasn't stopped him from engaging in some big business moves. As it stands, Migos are looking to come through with Culture 3 and when it comes to entrepreneurship, Quavo is doing plenty of big things. For instance, the artist is now a part-owner in the Fan Controlled Football league, which has been streaming games over the past few weeks and big names like Johnny Manziel and Josh Gordon are a part of the league.

Recently, Quavo was in the booth for a match where he was asked about what the experience has been like and how he feels about the league. As Quavo noted, it's all been a blast, although there is one thing holding the league back.

"I love this man, this is something new," Quavo said. "I love to be a part of something new and fresh. This is a new beginning and I can't wait to see this whole thing filled up with fans because that's the only thing missing right now."

Fan Controlled Football continues to impress and its entire format is completely changing the way the game of football is looked at. While some may still be skeptical, there are tons of reasons to be excited about this league that bases all of its plays on what the fans want.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy