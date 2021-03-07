Josh Gordon has faced numerous setbacks throughout his time in the NFL and now, he is completely out of the league. Gordon had been given numerous chances when it comes to the league's substance-abuse policy but after yet another suspension from the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks decided to release him and move on. It was disappointing news for the superstar wide receive who seemingly made big strides to get back into the field.

Now, Gordon is playing for the Zappers in the Fan Controlled Football league, and in his debut, he made a massive impact. As you can see in the video clip below, Gordon catches a hail mary pass at the end of the game, which wins his team the match. It was a nice pass, and an even better catch while in deep coverage.

The Fan Controlled Football league makes it so that only the fans can dictate what kind of plays are being called. Players like Johnny Manziel are also in the league and at this point, it seems like the new venture is catching on, even if it is a completely different style of football.

It remains to be seen how long Gordon will want to stay in this league but so far, so good.

