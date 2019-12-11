Quando Rondo Opens Up On "Collect Calls"

Quando Rondo is at the forefront of the current wave in hip hop. Hip hop's been taking a melodic turn for a minute - by minute, I mean the majority of the past decade - but there's a freshness to the sound coming from the likes of Quando, Polo G and Lil Tjay, among others. They're not only about hooking you with a catchy melody. They're dedicated to making sure the bars aren't empty.

"Collect Calls" shows Quando's willingness to expose his demons. He doesn't compartmentalize the things eating at him. He pours it all out in a single song. The chorus is about his homies locked up; the first verse is for the girl he's trying to hold on to; the second verse deals with both his dependence on drugs and his relationship with his father. There's a ton of heart in the Savannah rapper's music and that's why you should expect him to stick around.

Quando Rondo recently dropped "Marvelous" featuring Polo G.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, collect from pa' I might rap the whole time we on the phone

He like lil bruda 'How you living? What's going on?'

I might pop out with them hittaz then come shoot up yo home

I told 'em me speak no English, they asked who pressed his dome