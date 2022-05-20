We don't often hear much about what's going on in Takeoff's life as he's the Migos member who tends to stay in the background. Offset displays his life with Cardi B and their growing family regularly and Quavo's dating shenanigans take center stage, whether it be with his ex Saweetie or his rumored new lady friend, Karrueche Tran. Meanwhile, Takeoff keeps his head down and continues to make music with his kinfolk, including his recently released collaboration with Quavo.

At the top of the morning, Quavo and Takeoff dropped the music video to their new single "Hotel Lobby," and it's a track that is finding praise among the rappers' fans. The performance has caused Quality Control Music head honcho Pierre "Pee" Thomas to applaud Takeoff's talents.



Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

"Takeoff so underrated," Thomas tweeted. "If he cared more about this rap game he would definitely be stepping on y’all n*ggas but unfortunately he don’t gaf. Been like that since he first met him. Nothing has changed with him. #HotelLobby."

The music executive's tweets sparked a debate among fans regarding who the favorite Migos rapper is in the trio, as well as others insisting that Takeoff needs to be more present on social media. However, others defended him against these conversations and were happy to see him shine on "Hotel Lobby."

Check it out below.