It's been nearly four years since Pusha T unveiled his third studio album, Daytona. Fans have remained patient over the course of the past few years as he's teased the follow-up. He revealed that the project will be entirely produced by The Neptunes and Kanye West and recently stated that the project will be 12 songs in length.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hip-Hop-N-More has uncovered some new details about the project, including its title and release date. Though it was initially expected to be called It's Not Dry Yet, a German music website, CeDe.de, has listed the album's title as It's Almost Dry. Just a few weeks ago, Push confirmed that the rumored album title was incorrect and kept the actual name under wraps. CeDe.de also revealed that the project is due out on April 8th.

Push has yet to confirm whether this date or title is correct, and it wouldn't be the first time an online source would have the wrong information to his follow-up to Daytona.

The rapper's hinted at some heavyweight features on his forthcoming project, which he's already declared album of the year. He confirmed that he locked in another record with Jay-Z, the third in his career, which is expected to appear on the project.

In related news, the rapper recently dropped off a diss track towards McDonald's on behalf of Arby's which you can read more about here.

