G.O.O.D Music might not have a run to 2018 when Kanye and co. were dropping back-to-back albums on a weekly basis. However, it looks like we'll be hearing a lot from the camp this spring. While Kanye's set to drop Donda 2 tonight, Pusha T is also ramping up the efforts for his forthcoming album. Earlier this month, we got our first taste with the release of "Diet Coke" but as Pusha T hits the press cycle, he's revealing a bit more information on what we could expect.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

After connecting on "Drug Dealers Anonymous" in 2016, there's been a high demand for Jay-Z and King Push to deliver more collaborative records together. Jay-Z became incredibly selective about the type of records he jumps on now but it seems like Pusha T managed to find the perfect track for the Brooklyn legend to hop on. Push confirmed during his appearance on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game this weekend that Jay-Z would appear on his forthcoming effort.

"Something for my new album,” he said. “I don’t know if I was supposed to say that, but I’m up with y’all, though, we here.”

Jay and Push have connected twice in the past. Once on "So Appalled" off of Kanye's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and then on the aforementioned "Drug Dealers Anonymous." Push confirmed that Jay "got busy" on the new record.





Shortly after the interview dropped, Steven Victor, Pusha T's manager, teased a snippet of Hov's verse on the album.

Earlier this month, Push hinted at a possible collab with Jay on Twitter. After a fan compared the Virginia MCs coke bars to Jeezy and Jay-Z, Push stated that he was in great company alongside the other two artists. "Great company and discographies to be associated with… You do know on the new album I have a record with…nvm, #DIETCOKE video/single out now!!!!" Push wrote.

There's been rumors that the album will be out this April. A release date has yet to be announced. Check out the full episode of Million Dollaz Worth Of Game with Push below.