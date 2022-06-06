Pusha T brought Pharrell on stage during his recent performance at Novo in Los Angeles for the Its Almost Dry Tour on Saturday. During the set, he credited Pharrell for kickstarting his music career.

“Without Pharrell, there is no ‘It’s almost Dry’,” Pusha T told the crowd. “He brought a whole different dynamic to my album, Man I love you, bro, for everything, always. You brought me in this game, you taught me everything! Everything! Clothes, dressing, what you want? You did it. Real shit, no lie.”



“Man, I am just so proud of my brother,” Pharrell started off. “He’s been doing this for over 20-years. Number one album in the country. Everybody has been talking about it, y’all know this is the best one. Thank you for being so supportive all these years. And you gotta know when it comes to real masterpieces, when you know you really got one, that’s the thing you say, ‘its almost dry,’.”

After joining Pusha on stage, Pharrell helped him perform their recent hit “Neck & Wrist," as well as several of their other collaborations. The two have worked together numerous times throughout the years. As a member of the Neptunes, along with Chad Hugo, Pharrell helped produce Clipse’s albums Lord Willin (2002) and Hell Hath No Fury (2006). Some of their biggest hits included "Grindin’," "Mr. Me Too," "When the Last Time," and more.

Later this month, Pharrell will be releasing a song with 21 Savage and Tyler The Creator.

Check out clips from Pusha T's concert below.

