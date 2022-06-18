It's official: The Neptunes have been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The longtime duo is responsible for dozens of productions on our favorite hits, and they received their honor this week alongside other recipients including Mariah Carey, The Isley Brothers, and others. Their induction came with a performance by Usher, one of their longtime collaborators, and prior to the show, Pharrel spoke about how much of an "honor" the inclusion has been for him.

"I don't even know how to feel, except to feel like, I can't believe I'm here tonight," said Pharrell. "To be in the company of so many legends."

Elsewhere, he added:

“It’s a huge honor. You’ve heard that all night on this carpet, it really is. The immense sense of gratitude that I feel is probably taking over everything in terms of the being in it-ness. I’m failing at that because I always have delayed reactions, so two to three days from now, I’ll be like, 'Whoa, I was really in the room with like, the Eurythmics and Ronald lsley.' It’ll probably hit me by then, but right now it’s kinda like, 'Oh wow.'"

All formalities aside, Pusha T was right there with his longtime friend at the ceremony, but it wasn't the event that the It's Almost Dry rapper highlighted. In a video, Pusha's laughter is downright contagious as he gave an up-close-and-personal look at Pharrell's red suit. He wheezed his way through the clip as he could breathe through the laughter, eventually comparing Pharrell's fit to the red leather suit Eddie Murphy wore in his classic stand-up comedy show, Delirious.

Check it all out below.

