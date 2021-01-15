Pusha T & Vince Staples Join DIVINE On "Jungle Mantra"

Netflix is slated to premiere the film adaptation of White Tiger on January 22, so the streaming service has begun sharing music from the silver screen project. On Friday (January 14), Indian rapper DIVINE delivered his addition to the soundtrack, a single titled "jungle Mantra" that includes features from Vince Staples and Pusha T. The Mumbai rapper shares his stage with the acclaimed emcees as they trade verses over a vibrant production.

White Tiger is described as a "dark humor" style drama film that takes place in India. The movie follows a young man determined to rebel against a system that has pigeon-holed him into being a servant as he takes on a quest to reach new heights. We expect to hear more from this soundtrack in days to come, but in the meantime, stream "Jungle Mantra" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Slaves to the bag, just hatin' my blackness all 'cross the atlas

Fatal attraction, money like magnets

Yeah, I gotta have it, I'm a fanatic

Chasin' it, takin' it, playin' in traffic

Get it and stack it, you livin' average, not in my bracket

Hustling a habit, then put what I earn in my casket, ashes to ashes