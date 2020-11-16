A couple of months ago, Puma and Nintendo teamed up for a special Super Mario 64 collab on J. Cole's brand new signature shoe, the Puma RS-Dreamer. Over the years, sneakerheads have proven just how much they enjoy pop culture collaborations, and as a result, it seems as though Puma and Nintendo are coming through with even more Super Mario-themed sneakers.

In the images below, you can find five more Puma x Super Mario offerings, and they all encapsulate a unique time in Super Mario's rich history. There is a turquoise wavy offering of the Puma RS-Dreamer which seems as though it is modeled after Super Mario Sunshine. The Sunshine aesthetic is also found on the Puma Clyde, as we see a hangtag of Mario with his Flud pack on. The two offerings of the Puma Future Rider pay homage to the franchise's older games, including the original NES version. Finally, the Puma RS-Fast gets a unique Super Mario Galaxy look, for more contemporary fans.

The entire collection, except for the NES model will be dropping on November 27th on Puma.com and at select retailers. As for the NES sneaker, you will be able to scoop that up as of December 4th.

