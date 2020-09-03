J. Cole and Puma have slowly been rolling out new colorways of the Puma RS-Dreamer which is Cole's first-ever signature shoe. It's one of those silhouettes that are perfect for both the basketball court, as well as everyday life. While many of these colorways have been simple and fun, Puma and J Cole have now teamed up with Nintendo for a "Super Mario 64" colorway that pays homage to the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario Bros. franchise.

As you can see in the official images below, this sneaker has a mostly red mesh upper with some blue suede on the sides. From there, we have a chunky white midsole with some gradient blue emanating from the sides. These are the colors of Mario's infamous outfit so it only makes sense that the colorway would reflect this. Super Mario 64 branding appears on the tongue to help bring the entire aesthetic together.

If you're a huge Super Mario fan and you need these in your life, you will be able to cop them as of Friday, September 4th for $125 USD at both Foot Locker and Puma's online store. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Puma

