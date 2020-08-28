Public Enemy have not worked with Def Jam in over two decades but, in less than a month, we will be experiencing their return to the legendary label for their brand new album.

Making a monumental announcement today, the revolutionary group led by Chuck D told the world that they would be heading back to Def Jam with the release of their upcoming album What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down.

After over twenty years away from Def Jam, the group is returning to the roster during a time where their presence feels necessary. As we see racism and police violence hit new heights, Public Enemy's message of revolution is needed right now.



Cover Artwork via Publicist

Their new album, which releases on September 25, is also complemented by the official release of "Fight the Power: Remix 2020," the remix featuring Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, YG, Jahi, and Questlove. The song was initially recorded in June, opening the BET Awards. It serves as the first taste of What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down.

"Cultural Institutions are important. Being an integral part of one is an honor bestowed and to uphold," said Chuck D about the return to Def Jam. "Public Enemy songs are forever sonic prints in the sands of time. And it’s time - it’s necessary - to bring the noise again from a place called home. Def Jam. Fight The Power 2020."

After all the drama with Flavor Flav this year, it will be interesting to see if he has any part in the new album.

Will you be checking it out?