Chuck D and Flavor Flav had a heated battle online several weeks ago, resulting in the eventual firing of Flav from Public Enemy. During a recent podcast appearance, Chuck D revealed that their feud was all just a hoax for April Fool's Day, noting that the two are still on good terms and it would be impossible to give Flav the boot because he's technically a partner. As it turns out, Chuck D may have been capping because Flavor Flav took to Twitter and he's still going along with the previous narrative that he was fired.

"I am not a part of your hoax," wrote Flavor Flav on Twitter, tagging Chuck D in the post. "There are more serious things in the world right now than April Fool's jokes and dropping records,,,the world needs better than this,,,you say we are leaders so act like one."

The iconic hypeman ended with a link-out to the MusiCares Coronavirus Relief Fund, urging his former friend to take the world into consideration.

With Flavor Flav's statement, we're not sure what to believe. He says that he's not in on the joke, so the fans have been thrown for a loop once again.

Hopefully, these brothers can get their differences sorted out.



Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images