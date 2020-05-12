Tyla Yaweh moved from his native Florida to Los Angeles in 2015, praying that his ambition and talent would be enough for him to find success. He bet on himself and he ended up making his dreams come true, meeting Post Malone and his manager Dre London before signing to them in a joint deal with Epic Records.

Yaweh was a supporting act on Post Malone's Runaway Tour, which opened many eyes to his art. The self-starter has a unique approach to hip-hop, blending several of his influences into his package. In fact, he even covered Green Day for his song "High Right Now" with Wiz Khalifa and earned Billie Joe Armstrong's personal seal of approval.

At a young age, Tyla Yaweh was exposed to rappers like Lil Boosie and Trick Daddy, also listening to church music. His first performance took place at the age of 14. After working at Dunkin' Donuts for some time, the rapper started selling drugs to make ends meet. His mother found out and kicked him out of the house, which is when he moved to Los Angeles to get started on his music career.