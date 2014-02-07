Taio Cruz is an English singer, rapper, songwriter and producer who hails from London and dabbles in Pop, R&B, Hip-Hop and EDM. Since stepping foot in the music business in 2002, the Brit-award-winner has released three studio albums, a live album, a compilation and an EP, having collaborated with the likes of Fabolous, Lil Wayne, Kylie Minogue, Jennifer Lopez, Ludacris, Pitbull, David Guetta, Flo Rida, Travie McCoy, Kesha and many more throughout his twelve-year career. The last we heard of Taio was the 2012 single "Wish You Were Here". Stay tuned for updates on his career, folks. (Oh yeah, he's also the founder and CEO of Rokstarr Music London.)