Royce Da 5'9" needs little introduction. Other than the fact that he's a veteran Detroit emcee, he's also one of Eminem's closest collaborators. Together, they form the duo Bad Meets Evil. He's also a quarter of the indelible Slaughterhouse quartet alongside Joe Budden, Crooked I and Joell Ortiz. Throughout his prolific 19-year career, he's released five albums, five mixtapes and five collaborative projects, having worked with Bun B, Tony Touch, Jon Connor, Talib Kweli, Mobb Deep, Mack Maine, Kendrick Lamar, Bishop Lamont, Ca$his and many more. Most recently, he was spotted in the studio with Big Sean and Eminem, and is participating in the latter's upcoming Rap Battle Reality TV Show, hosted by Jack Thriller. Stay tuned for the further adventures of Royce Da 5'9".