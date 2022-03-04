Omeretta The Great grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, where there is a thriving hip-hop scene. She knew she wanted to do something related to music since she was a young girl. At the age of seven, she began writing songs, poems, and short stories about her life. It wasn’t until her early 20s, however, that she actually started making music and taking her rap career seriously, after attending Savannah State University for a year. According to reports, Omeretta lost her father at a young age as he passed away sometime in the 90s. She has described growing up in Atlanta as fun at times, but also hard, due to poor conditions and her father’s death leaving her traumatized.

She began putting some of her songs out on Soundcloud and YouTube in 2016 in order to help her family financially. Her first track on Soundcloud was uploaded in 2016, titled "Yung Mari x Show Me Sum," and that same year she released her debut studio album titled Black Magic: A Dose of Reality under her own record label Omeretta Records. After releasing two albums under her own imprint, Omeretta released a third album Trapped under the record label TSO Music Group OTG in 2018, followed by Welcome to The Jungle in 2019. In 2021, she released Self Inflicted under igroovemusic.com|Will Power. She brought her talents to the small screen that same year, grabbing a spot on the 10th season of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta.

Her first taste of viral success occurred in 2019 when she was reposted by Nicki Minaj for her submission of the #MegatronChallenge in a now-deleted post with the caption, “reasons she deserves to sign to the Queen: mad pretty, dope accent, pen game strong.” Her pen game only got stronger as she continued to release music. A verse from her single "Sorry Not Sorry" in 2022 sparked a city-wide debate on what parts of Georgia are actually considered Atlanta, Georgia, leading celebrities like T.I. and Latto to voice their opinions. The song was later remixed by Latto.