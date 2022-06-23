When asked about his rapid rise to success as a rapper, Lil Loaded called the experience “humbling.” His story is no different. Born in San Bernardino, California, but raised in Dallas, Texas, Lil Loaded was the middle child in a family of five, living with his siblings and mother. His father was in prison during this time, leading to his older brother becoming his main father figure. When Lil Loaded was 15, his brother was killed. It is from this pain and struggle that Lil Loaded began to craft songs detailing his environment, inspired by artists like Snoop Dogg, Michael Jackson, Chief Keef, and Lil Wayne. He was particularly inspired by Michael Jackson, saying that was where his love of music came from. His break into the mainstream, the song “6locc 6a6y”, was a viral and hardened portrait of his lifestyle backed by an ominous beat and cold, authoritative flows. The song pushed him from anonymity to stardom and he continued to build himself as one of street rap’s most promising new acts through singles like “Gang Unit”, “Smoke Today”, and “Avatar” with King Von. Following his 6locc 6a6y mixtape in 2019, Lil Loaded released his debut studio album A Demon In 6lue with features from NLE Choppa, YG, and Polo G. The emotional turmoil and personal struggles he rapped about on the album manifested themselves in real-life legal obstacles in 2020, where he was arrested for allegedly shooting one of his good friends while filming a music video.

Lil Loaded tragically took his own life on May 31, 2021. He was 20 years old. In the time he was here on Earth, he released music as a reflection of his world and an expression of his passions and mindset. Despite his time being cut short, he made his mark for a new generation. Long Live Lil Loaded.