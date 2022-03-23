In 2020, Mulatto was rap’s breakout artist with her first single “Bitch from da Souf” from her second EP Big Latto. The single cracked the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at 95, and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). She was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2020 BET Awards. Since then, the rap community has welcomed her with open arms including the “Queen of Rap” herself, Nicki Minaj, who let Twitter know she thought Latto was dope; ATL legend Gucci Mane, whom she’s paid homage to by recreating his iconic album covers; Cardi B, who featured her in the “WAP” music video; and even 2 Chainz, who tapped her for his single “Quarantine Thick.”

Mulatto made her television debut as a contestant on Jermaine Dupri’s The Rap Game in 201612, then known as Miss Mulatto, where she won the entire competition. Mulatto and her father, who managed her at the time, believed in her raw talent so heavily that they turned down the prize recording contract with So So Def Records due to it not being enough money. After the viral success of “Bitch From Da Souf,” Mulatto received many offers but ended up signing with RCA Records in March 2020. Since then, Mulatto has collaborated with Saweetie, Trina, G-Eazy, NLE Choppa, Chloe x Halle, Doja Cat, City Girls, and more.

In August 2020, the ATL rapper was included on the 2020 XXL Freshman Class. Being put in that spotlight only increased the amount of backlash she’s received for her controversial stage name. She has since admitted that she’s considering a possible name change, but just like everything, it’s a work in progress. Nonetheless, Mulatto is still raking in features with some of rap’s biggest artists and developing quickly as a creator.