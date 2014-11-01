Lantana was born to strong family in Cincinnati, OH. Lantana graduated from high school in 2005 and quickly fell in and out of trouble with the law, but he was determined not to be just another statistic. In 2006 Easy dropped his first mixtape "Its Dat Real," a hood-oriented project filled with original production and lyrics. While promoting "Its Dat Real" Lantana once again got in trouble with the police and was put behind bars for four years. Lantana got out in 2011 and quickly got back into the rap game, prepping a new mixtape "LANTANA ON THE WAY." The lead single for the project was "All Hustle, No Luck" which later received a remix with Yo Gotti, Bun B, Pusha T and Pitbull. His second mixtape, "All Hustle No Luck" dropped on October 30th 2012, and he followed that up in 2014 with his most recent effort "Live From Lantana," which premiered on HotNewHipHop on January 7, 2014.