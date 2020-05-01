He goes by many names. The Ferragamo Falcon. The Dolce & Gabbana Dalai Lama. The Valentino Viper. And of course, his preferred moniker: Guapdad 4000. Born Akeem Douglas Hayes in Oakland California, Guap wasted little time in benefiting from his number-one asset -- his personality. Before long, Hayes found himself involved in the scammer's lifestyle, a path that ultimately found him finessing a party appearance from Drake.

As he set his sights on rap, his sense of humor quickly won over hearts and minds. He ended up dropping his breakout project Scamboy Color in 2018, a mixtape that landed him an invitation to J. Cole's Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 recording sessions at Tree Sound Studios in Atlanta. After striking up friendships with artists like J.I.D, Buddy, EarthGang, and Smino, Guap went on to appear on three of the platinum album's tracks -- including the stacked posse cut "Costa Rica."

Following Dreamers 3, Guap's stock quickly rose. He delivered his official debut album Dior Deposits. During the coronavirus pandemic, he sparked a creative new tradition called "Rona Raps," virtual cyphers that yielded verses from Denzel Curry, Curren$y, Chris Brown, Buddy, Wiz Khalifa, Wowgr8, Murs, Lil Yachty, and more. Consistently bringing clever bars, smooth melodies, and infectious laughter to the table, Guapdad has never been one to make a bad impression.