20-year old Alabama rapper Flo Milli stepped into the spotlight with her extremely popular 2019 single “Beef FloMix.” The catchy song quickly went viral, spreading like wildfire across the video-sharing platform, TikTok, making Flo Milli a household name among Gen-Z and millennials. Flo Milli’s rise has been meteoric, with fans around the world falling in love with her confidence, carefree attitude, and signature catchphrase, “Flo Milli shit.”

Shortly after her break-out TikTok hit, Flo Milli released her debut mixtape, Ho, Why Is You Here?, in July 2020. The 11-track project featured standout singles, “In The Party,” “Not Friendly,” “Like That Bitch,” and “Weak,” all of which embody Flo Milli’s cheery, effortlessly fun disposition. Flo Milli’s lyrics are upbeat, playful, and the young rapper doesn’t miss an opportunity to flex in her songs, which have a unique, conversational style to them. The budding artist’s spiritedness has captivated a steadily-growing fanbase, with Ho, Why Is You Here? having peaked at No. 78 on the Billboard 200. Flo Milli frequently samples beats from songs of her rap predecessors, including Snoop Dogg’s “Gin and Juice,” and Ethereal ft. Playboi Carti’s “Beef,” imbuing them with her own youthful energy.