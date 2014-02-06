Donnis is a hip-hop artist born in Montclair, California and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. Since stepping foot in the game in 2004, he's released five mixtapes and two EPs, having collaborated with John Legend, Estelle, A-Trak, Jim Jones, Kidz In The Hall, DE DE MOUSE, Clinton Sparks, GLC, Yelawolf, OJ Da Juiceman, Pill, DJ Infamous, Taku Takashi, Joe Iron and more, also having toured with 88-Keys, Izza Kizza, Chiddy Bang, Matt & Kim, Bruno Mars, Travie McCoy, Pete Wentz, Bad Rabbits and XV. The last we heard of Donnis was the December 2012 single "Knockout", from a Fool's Gold compilation which dropped that same month. He's currently working on his debut studio album, titled Basic Training, which will explore his past as a member of the U.S. Air Force. Stay tuned for updates on his movements, folks.