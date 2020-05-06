They don't make them like they do in New York, and Bronx-repping Don Q is a testament to that very fact. Having come up rapping since childhood, Q drew influence from local heroes like Fabolous, Lloyd Banks, and Cassidy -- all of whom gained notoriety and praise for their punchline acumen. Before long he was battle rapping at every turn, slowly but surely developing a reputation of his own. One that eventually found him signing a deal with a label called Highbridge, where he was joined by another buzzing artist: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Q eventually began turning heads through his work on both the mixtape and freestyle circuit, working with Don Cannon and Funkmaster Flex respectively. Upon signing a partnership deal with Atlantic Records in 2016, Q dropped off his official mixtape debut Don Season. As the years went on, Q connected with a variety of fellow New York lyricists, from Fabolous, Dave East, Styles P, Jadakiss, and more -- a testament to his unflinching resolve and skillset.